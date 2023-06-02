Please e-mail all calendar briefs to cowens@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
FYI:
• Hwy. 15 Yard Sale — Thursday, June 1 through Sunday, June 4 — Semi-Annual community wide yard sale for those living on and around Hwy. 15 in Mississippi. This is an opportunity for everyone to experience the amazing little towns and communities from Newton Ms. To Maben Ms.
• The Meridian High School Class of 1968 will be celebrating their 55th Class Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the Holiday Inn, North Frontage Rd. in Meridian. Special room rates will apply for all ’68 graduates (601) 693-0160. Festivities will begin at 7 p.m. and end at 11 p.m. A cash bar, buffet and ‘60s and ‘70s music will be provided. The cost is $55 per person. Please send checks to: MHS Class of 68 Reunion, P.O. Box 5043, Meridian, MS. 39301 by June 16. For further information call 601-917-6519.
Daily:
Saturday, June 3
• 9 a.m.-noon — Children may ride the miniature train at the Meridian Railroad Museum, at 1805 Front St. from 9 a.m.-noon. Adults $5 and children are free. Call 601-479-2483 for more information.
• 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. — First Saturday at The MAX — Tunes of June — Make + Take Bubble Art from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Performances by Sound of Success Alumni from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.- $5 adults/$1 ages 6-17/free 5 and under.
• 10 a.m.-3 p.m. — Mount Moriah Church Community Fellowship, Fresh Fry & Clothes Giveaway. This will take place at 160 Mount Moriah Church Rd., Mount Olive, MS 39119.
• 10 a.m.-3 p.m. — Love City presents Fun in the SON — The park between Mt. Barton and Sowashee, 31st Ave. S, Meridian. Food, music, and games. Family friendly and free to the public.
Monday, June 5
• 8 a.m.-4 p.m. — Anderson Regional Cancer Center will be sponsoring the 10th annual Handprints of Hope event June 5-8. Cancer survivors are invited to come by the Cancer Center (1704 23rd Ave.) from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. each day, to put their hand prints on a canvas that will be hung in the Center in their honor and to encourage other cancer patients on their journey.
Tuesday, June 6
• 8 a.m.-4 p.m. — Anderson Regional Cancer Center will be sponsoring the 10th annual Handprints of Hope event June 5-8. Cancer survivors are invited to come by the Cancer Center (1704 23rd Ave.) from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. each day, to put their hand prints on a canvas that will be hung in the Center in their honor and to encourage other cancer patients on their journey.
• 10 a.m. — The EMBDC invites you to a Ribbon Cutting for Pizza Hut at its new location at 3320 North Hills St.
Wednesday, June 7
• 8 a.m.-4 p.m. — Anderson Regional Cancer Center will be sponsoring the 10th annual Handprints of Hope event June 5-8. Cancer survivors are invited to come by the Cancer Center (1704 23rd Ave.) from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. each day, to put their hand prints on a canvas that will be hung in the Center in their honor and to encourage other cancer patients on their journey.
Thursday, June 8
• 8 a.m.-4 p.m. — Anderson Regional Cancer Center will be sponsoring the 10th annual Handprints of Hope event June 5-8. Cancer survivors are invited to come by the Cancer Center (1704 23rd Ave.) from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. each day, to put their hand prints on a canvas that will be hung in the Center in their honor and to encourage other cancer patients on their journey.
Friday, June 9
• The EMBDC invites you to a Ribbon Cutting for C Spire at its new location at 300 N Frontage Rd. Suite 200.
• 5-10 p.m. — Ale Trail — Hot Summer Night Edition, free admission, downtown Meridian. Beer, live music, and food. Complete the trail and have a chance to win 1 of the 10 door prizes.
• 6-9 p.m. — Blues Series: Get ready for a night of soulful blues at Maxie’s Juke Joint at The MAX with long-time bluesman Mickey Rogers and his band, hailing from Greenville, Miss. Mickey had played with legends like Jimi Hendrix, Gladys Knight & the Pips, the Temptations, and the Chi-Lites. Free for members/$20 non-members. Cash bar available.
Sunday, June 11
• 6 p.m. — Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, located at 600 11th Ave., Meridian, will be having a “Songs and Hymns from the Heart” program. There will be various soloists, duets singing praise to God. Rev. William C. Griffin Jr., Pastor.
Tuesday, June 13
• 9:30 a.m. — The Busy Hands Quilt Guild will meet in the Fellowship Hall of Decatur’s UMC across from the ECCC Campus. Sit and Sew begins at 9:30 a.m., a business meeting at 11:30 a.m., lunch from 12 to 1 p.m., a learning presentation from 1-2:30 p.m. and Show and Tell. Become a member, dues are $10 for the year and the Guild meets every second Tuesday of the month.
Wednesday, June 14
• 7 p.m. — New Meridian Holiness Deliverance Church will have its 2023 Strongman annual Men’s Conference “Bridge Builders” June 14-16 at 7 p.m. each night and at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 18. Sunday’s speaker will be Pastor Leroy Reynolds from Vienna, Ga. NMHDC is located at 612 12th Ave., Meridian.
Thursday, June 15
• 10 a.m. — The East Central Planning and Development District/Area Agency on Aging will hold an in-person Public Hearing for Aging Programs in the Board Room of the East Central Planning and Development District office building located at 280 Commercial Dr. in Newton. The purpose of the meeting is to inform persons aged 60 and above in Clarke, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott, and Smith Counties about programs and services available to them.
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Brown Bag Lunch: Meet us in the courtyard in June for music, food, and fellowship at The MAX. Enjoy the sounds of old school country music from Shelby Anderson. This event is a free, come-and-go event.
• 5-8 p.m. — NightMarket — The MAX and Earth’s Bounty invite you to join our NightMarket. Join us for great food and drink, artists, artisans, farm vendors, food trucks, children’s activities, and more. Live music from Meridian local artist Daniel House.
• 5:30-8:30 p.m. — Meridian Council for the Arts presents Third Thursday at Dumont Plaza. Nathan and Chesni Arnett from 2019 season of The Voice will perform. Cary Haycock will be doing a painting demonstration. Food trucks and snow cones. Family event, and pet friendly.
Monday, June 19
• 12-4 p.m. — Al Wilson Day & Juneteenth Celebration — Join us for a free celebration of Al Wilson Day and Juneteenth as Mayor Jimmie Smith proclaims June 19th as “Al Wilson Day”, Meridian’s own favorite son. Juneteenth Entertainment: Billy Ray Cole and The US Band, Mel Cole, and Val Omarr.
Friday, June 23
• 7:30 p.m. — Lee Greenwood to perform at the MSU Riley Center. For tickets visit msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200. Tickets $25 to $65.
Sunday, June 25
• 10 a.m. — Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrating its 90th Anniversary. The theme is “Celebrating God’s Faithfulness”, 1 Corinthians 1:9. Guest minister is Dr. Henry Armington. Rev. William C. Griffin Jr., Pastor.
Thursday, July 27
• 7:30 p.m. — An evening with Smokey Robinson at the MSU Riley Center. For tickets visit msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200. Tickets $100 to $165.
