• The Downtown Optimist Club announces that registration for the 2003 Season of Crestwood T-Ball will be as follows:
• Tuesday, May 9 - 5:30-7 p.m.
• Thursday, May 11 - 5:30-7 p.m.
• Tuesday, May 16 - 5:30-7 p.m.
• Thursday, May 18 - 5:30-7 p.m.
• Tuesday, May 23 - 5:30-7 p.m.
• Thursday, May 25 - 5:30-7 p.m.
Parents may also register during business hours at the locations below.
• Quality PC of Meridian, 3910 Hwy. 45 N. 601-485-4404.
• Jeffrey Wilson State Farm, 2401 Hwy. 39N - 601-483-8253.
Parents can also print off registration form from www.dtoc.org/t-ball and send with check to DTOC, PO Box 3399, Meridian, MS 39303 or bring to one of the other locations or bring to registration days. You can also send any questions to tball@dtoc.org.
If your child is between the ages of 4 and 6, take this opportunity to sign up for Crestwood T-Ball.We are also in need of coaches and assistant coached so if you’d like to help please mark it on your child’s registration form.
• The Meridian High School Class of 1968 will be celebrating their 55th Class Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the Holiday Inn, North Frontage Rd. in Meridian. Special room rates will apply for all ’68 graduates (601) 693-0160. Festivities will begin at 7 p.m. and end at 11 p.m. A cash bar, buffet and ‘60s and ‘70s music will be provided. The cost is $55 per person. Please send checks to: MHS Class of 68 Reunion, P.O. Box 5043, Meridian, MS. 39301 by June 16. For further information call 601-917-6519.
Saturday, May 6
• 7 a.m.-1 p.m. - East Mississippi Master Gardeners will have their yearly Spring Plant Sale at Earth’s Bounty, Front St. at 18th Ave.
• 8-11 a.m. - Pancake Breakfast - 3 pancakes, 2 sausage links, drink, $10/plate, 805 Lindley Rd., in Marion (next to the Little Griddle). Eat under pavilion or take your plate to go. All proceeds support Mississippi’s Universal Miss Girls get to Nationals.
• 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. - First Saturday at The MAX: Arts in the Park - Join us as we welcome Lauderdale County School District schools to The MAX. Students will display their art work, perform with their band, and have choral performances. Free admission.
• 10 a.m.-12 p.m. - Make + Take Workshop at The MAX - Stop by anytime between 10 a.m.-noon and create your mom a picture frame.
• 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. - Collinsville Day
• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. - Rose Hill Storytellers present the Rose Hill Teller Conference will be held on Saturday, May 6, at the Soule Museum Building. Keynote Speaker will be Terrence Roberts and members of the Rose Hill Company of Storytellers. Fee: $25 and includes lunch. RSVP by May 2. FMI: contact Anne McKee 601-479-2483.
• 10 a.m.-3 p.m. - SUPER-lympics at the Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian.
• 1 p.m. - Bud & Boilin’ Crawfish Competition on City Hall Lawn presented by Mitchell Distributing and Community Bank with proceeds benefitting the Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival. Live music all day, ice cold beer, and vote for your favorite boil.
• 6 p.m. - Tots to Teens Fashion Show & Pageant at the C.E. Oatis Jr. Bldg. (formerly the Council of Organizations), 814-45th Ave., Meridian. Admission: $10 adults/$5 students/5 and under free. Contact Renecia Willis at 601-616-6863 for ticket and participation information.
Sunday, May 7
• 10:45 - Homecoming at Salem Baptist Church in Kemper County featuring “Answered Prayer Gospel Band.” Pot-luck dinner to follow. A love offering will be taken for the Band and other offerings will go toward Salem and Chamberlin Cemetery Funds.
• 2 p.m. - Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival & Jacky Jack White presents: Sucarnochee Revue at the Historic Temple Theatre in downtown Meridian. Tickets $10.
Monday, May 8
• 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. - Music History Seminar at The MAX - Join is for a music history symposium focused on the life and legacy of the father of country music, Jimmie Rodgers. Free admission.
Tuesday, May 9
• 7:45 a.m. - Leadership Lauderdale Graduation at the MSU Riley Center. Breakfast will be at 7:45 a.m. The program will begin at 8 a.m.
• 3 p.m. - Monthly meeting of the Friends of the Meridian/Lauderdale Public Library on the Mezzanine.
• 5:30 p.m. - The MAX presents Jimmie’s Jam Session featuring Adam Box of Brothers Osborne. Reserve your free ticket.
• 7 p.m. - Before you go to the beach bring your family to this event: Learn the dangers of Rip Currents, learn how to spot Rip Currents, and learn what to do if you are caught up in a Rip Current. The forum is open to the public and will be held at the MCC Workforce Development, 1524 Hwy. 19N.
Thursday, May 11
• All day - Canton Flea Market surrounding the Madison County Courthouse.
• 10 a.m. - Center for Pregnancy Choices Ribbon Cutting, 2401 9th St.
• 7 p.m. - The Inspirations Quartet will be in concert at Broadmoor Baptist Church, 5426 Hwy. 39N, Meridian. Admission is free. A love offering will be taken. FMI: please call 601-323-4400.
Saturday, May 13
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - Celebrate National Train Day at the Meridian Railroad Museum, 1805 Front St. There will be model train displays, vendors, and kids activities. Vendor registration ends May 5. FMI: Call 601-710-0843 or 601-479-2483.
• 1-5 p.m. - James Chaney Day at James Chaney Memorial Park, 40th Ave/Paulding St. - vendors, food, and music. For vendor information and T-Shirt contact Terrence Davis at 601-485-1905. For additional information contact Council Woman Walker, 769-256-9790.
Sunday, May 14
• Mother’s Day - Don’t forget to honor your mother on her special day.
Monday, May 15
• 6-8:30 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre will hold auditions for 13 to 19-year-olds for its third Front & Center production, GREASE. You can register to audition on the website www.meridianlittletheatre.co
Tuesday, May 16
• 6-8:30 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre will hold auditions for 13 to 19-year-olds for its third Front & Center production, GREASE. You can register to audition on the website www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
• 7:30 p.m. - The Beach Boys to perform at the MSU Riley Center. For tickets visit msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200. Tickets $75 to $125.
Thursday, May 18
• All day - Mississippi Antique Alley Yard Sale from Meridian, Miss. to Bristol, Va. on historic Hwy. 11. Mississippi Antique Alley includes Meridian, Miss. to Eutaw, Ala. as part of the US 11 Antique Alley Yard Sale. Enjoy yard sales, vendor sales, great food and entertainment. Cuba Day on May 20 will be a part of the event as well. Sites for sellers available locally and can be found at website msantiquealley.com
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch at The MAX with Cole Hill. Bring your lunch and enjoy the free, come-and-go event in the courtyard.
• 5:30-8 p.m. - Heels for Hearts at Anderson Regional Medical Center Cafe’ “Morgan Room” for a free event that encourages women to get informed about their heart health and will include a Q&A session with a panel of physicians and wellness experts as well as a free heart-healthy dinner, interactive games, door prizes and so much more! Registration required, please visit https://heelsforheartsmeridian23.eventbrite.com to reserve your spot.
Friday, May 19
• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. - Soule’ Spring Steam-Up at the Soule’ Steam Feed Works, 1808 4th St., Meridian. Introducing Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum’s newest Springtime event that brings Live Steam to the Meridian area. $10 admission fee. FMI: Contact Greg Hatcher, 601-917-3471.
Saturday, May 20
• 10 a.m.-noon - Touch A Truck - Hands-on event for kids at Highland Park. We are putting kids in the driver’s seat with a chance to climb into fire engines, police cars, dump trucks, and a variety of big rigs. There will also be a limo, ambulance, backhoe, 18 wheelers, work truck, helicopter, bucket truck, vacuum pump truck along with great food, face painting, and more.
• 3-6 p.m. - The Newton High School Class of 1963 will have its reunion in the Newton Baptist Church Family Life Center building. FMI: Contact David Speed at ddspeedd@gmail.com.
Monday, May 29
• 10 a.m. - Memorial Day Tribute at the Lauderdale County Court House honoring the Fallen. Key Note Speaker is Col. Cynthia L. Smith (Commander, 186th Air Refueling Wing).
Friday, June 23
• 7:30 p.m. - Lee Greenwood to perform at the MSU Riley Center. For tickets visit msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200. Tickets $25 to $65.
Thursday, July 27
• 7:30 p.m. - An evening with Smokey Robinson at the MSU Riley Center. For tickets visit msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200. Tickets $100 to $165.
