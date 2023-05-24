Please e-mail all calendar briefs to cowens@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
• The Hamasa Shriners, 5516 Dale Drive in Marion, are having their annual Vidalia Onion Sale. A limited supply so get yours today. $12 per 10 Lb bag. 601-693-1361.
• The Downtown Optimist Club announces that registration for the 2003 Season of Crestwood T-Ball will be as follows:
• Thursday, May 25 - 5:30-7 p.m.
Parents may also register during business hours at the locations below.
• Quality PC of Meridian, 3910 Hwy. 45 N. 601-485-4404.
• Jeffrey Wilson State Farm, 2401 Hwy. 39N - 601-483-8253.
Parents can also print off registration form from www.dtoc.org/t-ball and send with check to DTOC, PO Box 3399, Meridian, MS 39303 or bring to one of the other locations or bring to registration days. You can also send any questions to tball@dtoc.org.
If your child is between the ages of 4 and 6, take this opportunity to sign up for Crestwood T-Ball. We are also in need of coaches and assistant coaches so if you’d like to help please mark it on your child’s registration form.
• The Meridian High School Class of 1968 will be celebrating their 55th Class Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the Holiday Inn, North Frontage Rd. in Meridian. Special room rates will apply for all ’68 graduates (601) 693-0160. Festivities will begin at 7 p.m. and end at 11 p.m. A cash bar, buffet and ‘60s and ‘70s music will be provided. The cost is $55 per person. Please send checks to: MHS Class of 68 Reunion, P.O. Box 5043, Meridian, MS. 39301 by June 16. For further information call 601-917-6519.
Daily:
Friday, May 26
• 7 p.m. - Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent & The Rage will perform at the historic Temple Theatre in downtown Meridian. For more information or tickets call 601-693-5353.
Sunday, May 28
• 6 p.m. - The Bibletones will be at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 38 CR 132, in Quitman on Sunday, May 28, at 6 p.m.
Monday, May 29
• 10 a.m. - The Mississippi Veterans Affairs (MSVA) will have its Memorial Day Ceremonies on Monday, at 10 a.m. at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Kilmichael, at 2 Legion Rd., and the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton at 248 Honor Circle. The MSVA will honor the men and women who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces,
• 10 a.m. - Memorial Day Tribute at the Lauderdale County Court House honoring the Fallen. Key Note Speaker is Col. Cynthia L. Smith (Commander, 186th Air Refueling Wing).
• 7:30 p.m. - Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 1347 Macedonia Rd., in DeKalb will have its annual Spring Revival Services beginning Monday, May 29 through Wednesday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m. nightly. Guest Evangelist for the week will be Rev. J.R. Jennings, pastor of Shiloh MB Church in Newton/Moderator of Third New Hope Baptist District Association of Newton.
Saturday, June 3
• 10 a.m.-3 p.m. - Mount Moriah Church Community Fellowship, Fresh Fry & Clothes Giveaway. This will take place at 160 Mount Moriah Church Rd., Mount Olive, MS 39119.
Tuesday, June 6
• 10 a.m. - The EMBDC invites you to a Ribbon Cutting for Pizza Hut at its new location at 3320 North Hills St.
Thursday, June 9
• The EMBDC invites you to a Ribbon Cutting for C Spire at its new location at 300 N Frontage Rd. Suite 200.
Friday, June 23
• 7:30 p.m. - Lee Greenwood to perform at the MSU Riley Center. For tickets visit msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200. Tickets $25 to $65.
Thursday, July 27
• 7:30 p.m. - An evening with Smokey Robinson at the MSU Riley Center. For tickets visit msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200. Tickets $100 to $165.
