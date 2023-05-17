Please e-mail all calendar briefs to cowens@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
FYI:
• The Downtown Optimist Club announces that registration for the 2003 Season of Crestwood T-Ball will be as follows:
• Thursday, May 18 — 5:30-7 p.m.
• Tuesday, May 23 — 5:30-7 p.m.
• Thursday, May 25 — 5:30-7 p.m.
Parents may also register during business hours at the locations below.
• Quality PC of Meridian, 3910 Hwy. 45 N. 601-485-4404.
• Jeffrey Wilson State Farm, 2401 Hwy. 39N — 601-483-8253.
Parents can also print off registration form from www.dtoc.org/t-ball and send with check to DTOC, PO Box 3399, Meridian, MS 39303 or bring to one of the other locations or bring to registration days. You can also send any questions to tball@dtoc.org.
If your child is between the ages of 4 and 6, take this opportunity to sign up for Crestwood T-Ball.We are also in need of coaches and assistant coached so if you’d like to help please mark it on your child’s registration form.
• The Meridian High School Class of 1968 will be celebrating their 55th Class Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the Holiday Inn, North Frontage Rd. in Meridian. Special room rates will apply for all ’68 graduates (601) 693-0160. Festivities will begin at 7 p.m. and end at 11 p.m. A cash bar, buffet and ‘60s and ‘70s music will be provided. The cost is $55 per person. Please send checks to: MHS Class of 68 Reunion, P.O. Box 5043, Meridian, MS. 39301 by June 16. For further information call 601-917-6519.
Daily:
Thursday, May 18
• All day — Mississippi Antique Alley Yard Sale from Meridian, Miss. to Bristol, Va. on historic Hwy. 11. Mississippi Antique Alley includes Meridian, Miss. to Eutaw, Ala. as part of the US 11 Antique Alley Yard Sale. Enjoy yard sales, vendor sales, great food and entertainment. Cuba Day on May 20 will be a part of the event as well. Sites for sellers available locally and can be found at website msantiquealley.com.
• 9 a.m. — Hope Village for Children Trustmark Program Building Dedication, 2433 23rd Ave.
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Brown Bag Lunch at The MAX with Cole Hill. Bring your lunch and enjoy the free, come-and-go event in the courtyard.
• 1 p.m. — Bingo at Meridian Activity Center sponsored by Americorp Seniors (formerly RSVP) in celebration of May being Older Americans Month.
• 5:30-8 p.m. — Heels for Hearts at Anderson Regional Medical Center Cafe’ “Morgan Room” for a free event that encourages women to get informed about their heart health and will include a Q&A session with a panel of physicians and wellness experts as well as a free heart-healthy dinner, interactive games, door prizes and so much more! Registration required, please visit https: heelsforheartsmeridian23.eventbrite.com to reserve your spot.
• 5:30-9 p.m. — Third Thursday at Dumont Plaza — food trucks, beverages, and snowcones for sale. Free concert by Grayson Culpepper and La La Craig.
Friday, May 19
• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. — Soule’ Spring Steam-Up at the Soule’ Steam Feed Works, 1808 4th St., Meridian. Introducing Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum’s newest Springtime event that brings Live Steam to the Meridian area. $10 admission fee. FMI: Contact Greg Hatcher, 601-917-3471.
Saturday, May 20
• 9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Market at the Kingdom at West Lauderdale High School. Trophies awarded at 1 p.m. Car, truck, and bike show, bouncy houses, concessions, snowy trails, JumpStart Coffee mega yard sale and fundraiser. $20 vehicles registration the day of the show. Vendor spots $25 (12’x12’) $40 (24’x12’). For more information on vendor spots call Lorie Sloan @ 601-479-8783 or wlbbfundraising9916@gmail.com. For information about car registration text Eva Watt 601-692-3620 or jelmwatt@gmail.com.
• 10 a.m.-noon — Touch A Truck — Hands-on event for kids at Highland Park. We are putting kids in the driver’s seat with a chance to climb into fire engines, police cars, dump trucks, and a variety of big rigs. There will also be a limo, ambulance, backhoe, 18 wheelers, work truck, helicopter, bucket truck, vacuum pump truck along with great food, face painting, and more.
• 10 a.m.-3 p.m. — Downtown York Art Walk in downtown York, Ala. Broad St. & 2nd Ave. — arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, tree garden giveaway, community resources, and good vibes.
• 3-6 p.m. — The Newton High School Class of 1963 will have its reunion in the Newton Baptist Church Family Life Center building. FMI: Contact David Speed at ddspeedd@gmail.com.
Friday, May 26
• 7 p.m. — Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent & The Rage will perform at the historic Temple Theatre in downtown Meridian. For more information or tickets call 601-693-5353
Sunday, May 28
• 6 p.m. — The Bibletones will be at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 38 CR 132, in Quitman on Sunday, May 28, at 6 p.m.
Monday, May 29
• 10 a.m. — Memorial Day Tribute at the Lauderdale County Court House honoring the Fallen. Key Note Speaker is Col. Cynthia L. Smith (Commander, 186th Air Refueling Wing).
• 7:30 p.m. — Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 1347 Macedonia Rd., in DeKalb will have its annual Spring Revival Services beginning Monday, May 29 through Wednesday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m. nightly. Guest Evangelist for the week will be Rev. J.R. Jennings, pastor of Shiloh MB Church in Newton/Moderator of Third New Hope Baptist District Association of Newton.
Saturday, June 3
• 10 a.m.-3 p.m. — Mount Moriah Church Community Fellowship, Fresh Fry & Clothes Giveaway. This will take place at 160 Mount Moriah Church Rd., Mount Olive, MS 39119.
Friday, June 23
• 7:30 p.m. — Lee Greenwood to perform at the MSU Riley Center. For tickets visit msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200. Tickets $25 to $65.
Thursday, July 27
• 7:30 p.m. — An evening with Smokey Robinson at the MSU Riley Center. For tickets visit msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200. Tickets $100 to $165.
