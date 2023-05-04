Please e-mail all calendar briefs to cowens@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
Thursday, May 11
• All day - Canton Flea Market surrounding the Madison County Courthouse.
• 10 a.m. - Center for Pregnancy Choices Ribbon Cutting, 2401 9th St.
• 7 p.m. - The Inspirations Quartet will be in concert at Broadmoor Baptist Church, 5426 Hwy. 39N, Meridian. Admission is free. A love offering will be taken. FMI: please call 601-323-4400.
Saturday, May 13
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - Celebrate National Train Day at the Meridian Railroad Museum, 1805 Front St. There will be model train displays, vendors, and kids activities. Vendor registration ends May 5. FMI: Call 601-710-0843 or 601-479-2483.
• 1-5 p.m. - James Chaney Day at James Chaney Memorial Park, 40th Ave/Paulding St. - vendors, food, and music. For vendor information and T-Shirt contact Terrence Davis at 601-485-1905. For additional information contact Council Woman Walker, 769-256-9790.
Sunday, May 14
• Mother’s Day - Don’t forget to honor your mother on her special day.
Monday, May 15
• 6-8:30 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre will hold auditions for 13 to 19-year-olds for its third Front & Center production, GREASE. You can register to audition on the website www.meridianlittletheatre.co
Tuesday, May 16
• 6-8:30 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre will hold auditions for 13 to 19-year-olds for its third Front & Center production, GREASE. You can register to audition on the website www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
• 7:30 p.m. - The Beach Boys to perform at the MSU Riley Center. For tickets visit msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200. Tickets $75 to $125.
Thursday, May 18
• All day - Mississippi Antique Alley Yard Sale from Meridian, Miss. to Bristol, Va. on historic Hwy. 11. Mississippi Antique Alley includes Meridian, Miss. to Eutaw, Ala. as part of the US 11 Antique Alley Yard Sale. Enjoy yard sales, vendor sales, great food and entertainment. Cuba Day on May 20 will be a part of the event as well. Sites for sellers available locally and can be found at website msantiquealley.com
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch at The MAX with Cole Hill. Bring your lunch and enjoy the free, come-and-go event in the courtyard.
• 5:30-8 p.m. - Heels for Hearts at Anderson Regional Medical Center Cafe’ “Morgan Room” for a free event that encourages women to get informed about their heart health and will include a Q&A session with a panel of physicians and wellness experts as well as a free heart-healthy dinner, interactive games, door prizes and so much more! Registration required, please visit https://heelsforheartsmeridian23.eventbrite.com to reserve your spot.
Friday, May 19
• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. - Soule’ Spring Steam-Up at the Soule’ Steam Feed Works, 1808 4th St., Meridian. Introducing Mississippi Industrial Heritage Museum’s newest Springtime event that brings Live Steam to the Meridian area. $10 admission fee. FMI: Contact Greg Hatcher, 601-917-3471.
Saturday, May 20
• 10 a.m.-noon - Touch A Truck - Hands-on event for kids at Highland Park. We are putting kids in the driver’s seat with a chance to climb into fire engines, police cars, dump trucks, and a variety of big rigs. There will also be a limo, ambulance, backhoe, 18 wheelers, work truck, helicopter, bucket truck, vacuum pump truck along with great food, face painting, and more.
• 3-6 p.m. - The Newton High School Class of 1963 will have its reunion in the Newton Baptist Church Family Life Center building. FMI: Contact David Speed at ddspeedd@gmail.com.
Monday, May 29
• 10 a.m. - Memorial Day Tribute at the Lauderdale County Court House honoring the Fallen. Key Note Speaker is Col. Cynthia L. Smith (Commander, 186th Air Refueling Wing).
Friday, June 23
• 7:30 p.m. - Lee Greenwood to perform at the MSU Riley Center. For tickets visit msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200. Tickets $25 to $65.
Thursday, July 27
• 7:30 p.m. - An evening with Smokey Robinson at the MSU Riley Center. For tickets visit msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200. Tickets $100 to $165.
