Saturday, June 17
• 1-4 p.m. - Kidzone at The Children’s Museum of Mississippi - Meridian in observance of the 21st Annual Juneteenth Heritage Festival. Face painting, chalk art, cultural dance and color from local artist BreJenn Allen’s coloring book will be among the offerings. Children must be accompanied by an adult to enter. Limited tickets will be issued on the day of the event.
• 1-7 p.m. - Lauderdale Community Development Club is hosting the first ever Lauderdale Summer Fest at the Lauderdale Ball Field, 3750 Lauderdale Rd. This event will feature various vendors, kids inflatables, a petting zoo, snow cones, and much more. From 5-7 p.m. we will serve Catfish plates (pre-sale from a member) and enjoy listening to Britt Gully and the Water Moccasins. All proceeds will benefit the re-organized Lauderdale Community Development Club. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor or a vendor, please contact us at 601-482-3776 or cingram@msstate.edu. If you are interested in becoming a member, please contact Cody Ingram or Linda Clayton.
• 6-10 p.m. - In observance of the 21st Annual Juneteenth Heritage Festival live music and entertainment at City Hall lawn featuring performances by Breeze, K.O. Soul, Stan Butler, West Love, Larry Johnson and Starz. A fireworks presentation will begin at 10 p.m. No coolers, bags or backpacks or outside beverages. Security will be strictly enforced.
Sunday, June 18
• 5 p.m. - A Gospel Celebration at the Temple Theatre in observance of the 21st Annual Juneteenth Heritage Festival. Doors open at 5 p.m., show time is 6 p.m. The evening will include performances by Rev. Kajsa Cole, The McDonald Sisters, the Rev. Kevin Temple, Michelle Black, Lynn Dixon, the Revs. Darius Thames, Daniel Cooley, Marvin Brown, Gary Houston, Victor Boyd and Myron Harrison. A special tribute to the late Rev. Dr. Charles Johnson, who served as pastor of Fitkins Memorial Church of the Nazarene for 61 years, also will be presented.
Monday, June 19
• 10. a.m. - Threefoot Wellness Ribbon Cutting, 2125 A St.
• 12-4 p.m. - Al Wilson Day & Juneteenth Celebration - Join us for a free celebration of Al Wilson Day and Juneteenth as Mayor Jimmie Smith proclaims June 19th as “Al Wilson Day”, Meridian’s own favorite son. Juneteenth Entertainment: Billy Ray Cole and The US Band, Mel Cole, and Val Omarr.
• 2:30 p.m. - Join the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library this summer for Movie Mondays. To go along with our Summer Reading Theme “All Together Now”, we’ll take a cinematic journey through various films based on kindness, friendship, and unity. The film “Hidden Figures” will be in the Activity Room, and popcorn will be provided. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult through the duration of the film.
• 6 p.m. - 2023 Trailblazers Ceremony at the Temple Theatre in observance of the 21st Annual Juneteenth Heritage Festival. This years honorees are: Eric F. Young, Robert Kennedy, and Benny Dubose. The program will also include the presentation of “Freedom Day,” a play by Randy Ferino of Nostalgic Musiq Productions.
Tuesday, June 20
• 3:30 p.m. - Summer Reading Chess Club at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. All ages are welcome no matter your skill level. Every Tuesday in June and July.
Thursday, June 22
• 6-8:30 p.m. - Enjoy specialty martinis while bidding on original works of art - all martini-themed, of course, on 8” x 8” canvases by local and regional artists. Held at the Meridian Museum of Art in the Old Carnegie Library building, this annual fundraiser benefits educational programming at the museum. Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for non-members. FMI: call 601-693-1501 or email meridianmuseum@bellsouth.net.
Friday, June 23
• 7:30 p.m. - Lee Greenwood to perform at the MSU Riley Center. For tickets visit msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200. Tickets $25 to $65.
Saturday, June 24
• 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. - Meehan Volunteer Fire & Rescue presents Meehan Day - Pulled pork plates and Half BQ Chicken Plates $10. Served with baked beans, potato salad & bread. Whole Boston Butts $35 (preorder). To order contact Margie Blackwell, 601-938-0443 or Pattie Duke, 601-479-3333 or Wayne Robinson, 601-934-6389. Homemade cakes, pies & other goodies will be available for purchase. All proceeds benefit Meehan Volunteer Fire & Rescue.
Sunday, June 25
• 10 a.m. - Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrating its 90th Anniversary. The theme is “Celebrating God’s Faithfulness”, 1 Corinthians 1:9. Guest minister is Dr. Henry Armington. Rev. William C. Griffin Jr., Pastor.
Monday, June 26
• 2:30 p.m. - Join the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library this summer for Movie Mondays. To go along with our Summer Reading Theme “All Together Now”, we’ll take a cinematic journey through various films based on kindness, friendship, and unity. The film will be in the Activity Room, and popcorn will be provided. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult through the duration of the film.
Tuesday, June 27
• 3:30 p.m. - Summer Reading Chess Club at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. All ages are welcome no matter your skill level. Every Tuesday in June and July.
Thursday, June 29
• 6-9 p.m. - Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian presents Mingle at the Museum. Adults 21 and up are invited to attend MCM-Meridian Partners’ carnival night fundraising event. Taking place outdoors, Mingle at the Museum presents playful carnival games, live music, festive fair food, and plenty of opportunities to win grand prizes. Tickets are $25 per person and include 1 food truck ticket. Additional truck and drink tickets will be available for purchase at the event. FMI: Call 601-512-0270.
Saturday, July 1
• 8 a.m.-12 p.m. - Earth’s Bounty at Singing Brakeman Park - seasonal festival featuring the freshest farmer’s market produce, locally made products, plants, and more. Kid’s activities, live music, and special demonstrations throughout the season. Held on the first Saturday of each month April through November.
Monday, July 3
• 2:30 p.m. - Join the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library this summer for Movie Mondays. To go along with our Summer Reading Theme “All Together Now”, we’ll take a cinematic journey through various films based on kindness, friendship, and unity. The film “The Sandlot” will be in the Activity Room, and popcorn will be provided. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult through the duration of the film.
Monday, July 10
• 2:30 p.m. - Join the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library this summer for Movie Mondays. To go along with our Summer Reading Theme “All Together Now”, we’ll take a cinematic journey through various films based on kindness, friendship, and unity. The film will be in the Activity Room, and popcorn will be provided. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult through the duration of the film.
Tuesday, July 11
• 3:30 p.m. - Summer Reading Chess Club at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. All ages are welcome no matter your skill level. Every Tuesday in June and July.
Monday, July 17
• 2:30 p.m. - Join the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library this summer for Movie Mondays. To go along with our Summer Reading Theme “All Together Now”, we’ll take a cinematic journey through various films based on kindness, friendship, and unity. The film “Remember the Titans” will be in the Activity Room, and popcorn will be provided. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult through the duration of the film.
Tuesday, July 18
• 3:30 p.m. - Summer Reading Chess Club at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. All ages are welcome no matter your skill level. Every Tuesday in June and July.
Thursday, July 20
• All day - Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will be at East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park, Hwy. 11 South by the National Guard entrance. Will continue through Monday, July 24.
Monday, July 24
• 2:30 p.m. - Join the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library this summer for Movie Mondays. To go along with our Summer Reading Theme “All Together Now”, we’ll take a cinematic journey through various films based on kindness, friendship, and unity. The film will be in the Activity Room, and popcorn will be provided. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult through the duration of the film.
Tuesday, July 25
• 3:30 p.m. - Summer Reading Chess Club at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. All ages are welcome no matter your skill level. Every Tuesday in June and July.
Thursday, July 27
• 7:30 p.m. - An evening with Smokey Robinson at the MSU Riley Center. For tickets visit msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200. Tickets $100 to $165.
Sunday, July 30
• 2 p.m. - Mississippi Mission’s Ministry of El Bethel Missionary Baptist Church will host an event “My Cup Runneth Over.” FMI: contact President Gwen Powe, 601-479-6645 or Ethel Radcliff, 601-286-3581.
Monday, July 31
• 2:30 p.m. - Join the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library this summer for Movie Mondays. To go along with our Summer Reading Theme “All Together Now”, we’ll take a cinematic journey through various films based on kindness, friendship, and unity. The film will be in the Activity Room, and popcorn will be provided. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult through the duration of the film.
