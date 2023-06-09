Please e-mail all calendar briefs to cowens@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
FYI:
• The Newton County Class of 2024 will hold a Candlelight Vigil in honor of Char’Dae Knowlin on Sunday, June 11, at 6 p.m., in front of Newton County High School located at 16255 MS-503 in Decatur.
• The Meridian High School Class of 1968 will be celebrating their 55th Class Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the Holiday Inn, North Frontage Rd. in Meridian. Special room rates will apply for all ’68 graduates (601) 693-0160. Festivities will begin at 7 p.m. and end at 11 p.m. A cash bar, buffet and ‘60s and ‘70s music will be provided. The cost is $55 per person. Please send checks to: MHS Class of 68 Reunion, P.O. Box 5043, Meridian, MS. 39301 by June 16. For further information call 601-917-6519.
Daily:
Saturday, June 10
• 8 a.m. — Sixth Annual Lake Run at Clarkco State Park. Register at time2run.net or at the park. $35 to register for the run and $25 for the fun run. Money raised will go to add swings to the playground. FMI: call Friends of Clarkco at 601-580-5255 or 601-776-6651.
• 10 a.m.-3 p.m. — Bikers United For Children Food Run at College Park United Methodist Church, 1103 MS 19. Riders will choose one of the participating stores where they will buy a minimum of $20 worth of non-perishable food items from a provided list. Items can be left in a food box at the store or brought back to College Park UMC. All food will be donated to Wesley House. Registration is 10-11 a.m. — Kickstands up at 11 a.m. — Last bike in a 3 p.m. FMI: Contact David Kimbrell at 228-328-3338 or James Randall at 601-917-6540.
Sunday, June 11
• 6 p.m. — Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, located at 600 11th Ave., Meridian, will be having a “Songs and Hymns from the Heart” program. There will be various soloists, duets singing praise to God. Rev. William C. Griffin Jr., Pastor.
Tuesday, June 13
• 9:30 a.m. — The Busy Hands Quilt Guild will meet in the Fellowship Hall of Decatur’s UMC across from the ECCC Campus. Sit and Sew begins at 9:30 a.m., a business meeting at 11:30 a.m., lunch from 12 to 1 p.m., a learning presentation from 1-2:30 p.m. and Show and Tell. Become a member, dues are $10 for the year and the Guild meets every second Tuesday of the month.
Wednesday, June 14
• 7 p.m. — New Meridian Holiness Deliverance Church will have its 2023 Strongman annual Men’s Conference “Bridge Builders” June 14-16 at 7 p.m. each night and at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 18. Sunday’s speaker will be Pastor Leroy Reynolds from Vienna, Ga. NMHDC is located at 612 12th Ave., Meridian.
Thursday, June 15
• 10 a.m. — The East Central Planning and Development District/Area Agency on Aging will hold an in-person Public Hearing for Aging Programs in the Board Room of the East Central Planning and Development District office building located at 280 Commercial Dr. in Newton. The purpose of the meeting is to inform persons aged 60 and above in Clarke, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott, and Smith Counties about programs and services available to them.
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Brown Bag Lunch: Meet us in the courtyard in June for music, food, and fellowship at The MAX. Enjoy the sounds of old school country music from Shelby Anderson. This event is a free, come-and-go event.
• 5-8 p.m. — NightMarket — The MAX and Earth’s Bounty invite you to join our NightMarket. Join us for great food and drink, artists, artisans, farm vendors, food trucks, children’s activities, and more. Live music from Meridian local artist Daniel House.
• 5:30-8:30 p.m. — Meridian Council for the Arts presents Third Thursday at Dumont Plaza. Nathan and Chesni Arnett from 2019 season of The Voice will perform. Cary Haycock will be doing a painting demonstration. Food trucks and snow cones. Family event, and pet friendly.
• 6-8 p.m. — Kemper County Forestry Association will meet at the MSU Extension Office/Ruby Rankin Farmer’s Market Building located at 587 Old Scooba Rd., DeKalb. Reserve your seat by calling 601-743-2837. Deadline to register is 4 p.m. on Monday, June 12. Jenifer B. Branning, Esq. Attorney, Business Owner, MS State Senator District 18, Forestry Committee Member will be presenting on Estate Planning for your farm and setting up an LLC.
Saturday, June 17
• 1-7 p.m. — Lauderdale Community Development Club is hosting the first ever Lauderdale Summer Fest at the Lauderdale Ball Field, 3750 Lauderdale Rd. This event will feature various vendors, kids inflatables, a petting zoo, snow cones, and much more. From 5-7 p.m. we will serve Catfish plates (pre-sale from a member) and enjoy listening to Britt Gully and the Water Moccasins. All proceeds will benefit the re-organized Lauderdale Community Development Club. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor or a vendor, please contact us at 601-482-3776 or cingram@msstate.edu. If you are interested in becoming a member, please contact Cody Ingram or Linda Clayton.
Monday, June 19
• 12-4 p.m. — Al Wilson Day & Juneteenth Celebration — Join us for a free celebration of Al Wilson Day and Juneteenth as Mayor Jimmie Smith proclaims June 19th as “Al Wilson Day”, Meridian’s own favorite son. Juneteenth Entertainment: Billy Ray Cole and The US Band, Mel Cole, and Val Omarr.
Friday, June 23
• 7:30 p.m. — Lee Greenwood to perform at the MSU Riley Center. For tickets visit msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200. Tickets $25 to $65.
Saturday, June 24
• 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. — Meehan Volunteer Fire & Rescue presents Meehan Day — Pulled pork plates and Half BQ Chicken Plates $10. Served with baked beans, potato salad & bread. Whole Boston Butts $35 (preorder). To order contact Margie Blackwell, 601-938-0443 or Pattie Duke, 601-479-3333 or Wayne Robinson, 601-934-6389. Homemade cakes, pies & other goodies will be available for purchase. All proceeds benefit Meehan Volunteer Fire & Rescue.
Sunday, June 25
• 10 a.m. — Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrating its 90th Anniversary. The theme is “Celebrating God’s Faithfulness”, 1 Corinthians 1:9. Guest minister is Dr. Henry Armington. Rev. William C. Griffin Jr., Pastor.
Thursday, July 27
• 7:30 p.m. — An evening with Smokey Robinson at the MSU Riley Center. For tickets visit msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200. Tickets $100 to $165.
