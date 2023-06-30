Please e-mail all calendar briefs to cowens@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.

• The Mississippi Congregational Methodist Family Camp meeting will be held July 8-14. Service times are 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Missions Day will be July 12 at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Doyle Williamson will be the evangelist. For further information contact Rev. James Holder at 601-433-0141. The campground is located 2 miles NE of Sandersville at 39 McFarland Rd.

Saturday, July 1

• 8 a.m.-12 p.m. - Earth’s Bounty at Singing Brakeman Park - seasonal festival featuring the freshest farmer’s market produce, locally made products, plants, and more. Kid’s activities, live music, and special demonstrations throughout the season. Held on the first Saturday of each month April through November.

• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Join us for our First Saturday at The MAX: Summer Fun!

We will have outdoor games all day and our Come-and-go Make + Take from 10 a.m.-12.p.m.

Admission: $5 Adults | $1 Ages 6-17 | Free 5 and under.

• 10 a.m.-3 p.m. - Wear your red, white, and blue and join us at the Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian for a Patriotic Celebration of Independence Day.

• 1 p.m. - MSBA Mid-Summer Bluegrass Show located at Larry Wilson Bluegrass Park on Whynot-Causeyville Rd. in Whynot. Bands include: Answered Prayer Bluegrass Band, Gospel Grass Revival, Southern Blend and Foxfire. Concessions will be available. Indoor show with air-conditioning. Show is free for MSBA members or $15 per non-members.

• 7 p.m. Come dance with us at VFW Post 79, 5614 Old Hwy. 80W, and enjoy a live band for only $10 door charge, and bring a friend. There will be a Line Dance Contest at 9 p.m.

Monday, July 3

• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Magic Monday at the Mississippi Children’s Museum - Meridian.

• 2:30 p.m. - Join the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library this summer for Movie Mondays. To go along with our Summer Reading Theme “All Together Now”, we’ll take a cinematic journey through various films based on kindness, friendship, and unity. The film “The Sandlot” will be in the Activity Room, and popcorn will be provided. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult through the duration of the film.

Tuesday, July 4

• 3 p.m. - Bike Around Mississippi “From Merrehope & Back!” A Ride for Historic Preservation with the “Patriotic Send-Off Celebration” of Ed Abdella as he makes history being the first to cycle around the entire state of Mississippi. It will benefit Merrehope. Visit merrehope.com.

• 3:30 p.m. - City of Meridian 4th of July Celebration at Bonita Lakes. Food Vendors open at 4 p.m. Fireworks, food, entertainment. Music by Scott McQuaig. FMI: Contact Terrence Davis, 601-485-1905.

Thursday, July 6

• 6:30 p.m. - Community Prayer at the Clarke County Courthouse Lawn. Please bring your lawn chair.

Monday, July 10

• 2:30 p.m. - Join the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library this summer for Movie Mondays. To go along with our Summer Reading Theme “All Together Now”, we’ll take a cinematic journey through various films based on kindness, friendship, and unity. The film will be in the Activity Room, and popcorn will be provided. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult through the duration of the film.

Tuesday, July 11

• 3:30 p.m. - Summer Reading Chess Club at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. All ages are welcome no matter your skill level. Every Tuesday in June and July.

Monday, July 17

• 2:30 p.m. - Join the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library this summer for Movie Mondays. To go along with our Summer Reading Theme “All Together Now”, we’ll take a cinematic journey through various films based on kindness, friendship, and unity. The film “Remember the Titans” will be in the Activity Room, and popcorn will be provided. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult through the duration of the film.

Tuesday, July 18

• 1-4 p.m. - Build and Learn at Merrehope, 905 Martin Luther King Dr., Meridian. For 6th-12th grade students will collaborate to construct captivating mini cardboard communities. Register now and reserve your space to this free event. Space is limited - 601-693-4833 or 601-483-8439.

• 3:30 p.m. - Summer Reading Chess Club at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. All ages are welcome no matter your skill level. Every Tuesday in June and July.

Thursday, July 20

• All day - Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will be at East Mississippi Veterans Memorial Park, Hwy. 11 South by the National Guard entrance. Will continue through Monday, July 24.

• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch at The MAX - Grab your lunch and join us in our courtyard for this free, come-and-go concert series with Britt Gully.

Saturday, July 22

• 9 a.m. - Clarke County Watermelon Jubilee, 101 East Church St., Quitman. Events: Watermelon eating contest $5 entry fee; Vendors $25 entry fee; political candidates $25 speaking fee. Deadline by July 15. Fun, food, and prizes for all. Contact: Tracey Hicks, 601-938-0638 or Patricia Arrington, 601-604-3222. Please bring your own lawn chair.

Monday, July 24

• 2:30 p.m. - Join the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library this summer for Movie Mondays. To go along with our Summer Reading Theme “All Together Now”, we’ll take a cinematic journey through various films based on kindness, friendship, and unity. The film will be in the Activity Room, and popcorn will be provided. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult through the duration of the film.

Tuesday, July 25

• 10 a.m. - Timeout Tuesday Event - Charcuterie Box Bingo at the Newton County Extension Office. Learn the importance of a balanced nutritional diet while designing a charcuterie box. Afterwards, participants will snack and play a fun game of bingo to win prizes. $10 (MSU Extension Conference Room - sessions 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. To reserve your spot call the Newton County Extension Office at 601-635-7011 to reserve your spot.

• 3:30 p.m. - Summer Reading Chess Club at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. All ages are welcome no matter your skill level. Every Tuesday in June and July.

Thursday, July 27

• 7:30 p.m. - An evening with Smokey Robinson at the MSU Riley Center. For tickets visit msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200. Tickets $100 to $165.

Sunday, July 30

• 2 p.m. - Mississippi Mission’s Ministry of El Bethel Missionary Baptist Church will host an event “My Cup Runneth Over.” FMI: contact President Gwen Powe, 601-479-6645 or Ethel Radcliff, 601-286-3581.

Monday, July 31

• 2:30 p.m. - Join the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library this summer for Movie Mondays. To go along with our Summer Reading Theme “All Together Now”, we’ll take a cinematic journey through various films based on kindness, friendship, and unity. The film will be in the Activity Room, and popcorn will be provided. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult through the duration of the film.

Saturday, August 5

• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - First Saturday at The MAX: Back 2 School Bash. Join us for a day filled with fun activities, community engagement, and the opportunity to make a positive impact on local schools. School Supply Drive: Help support local schools by bringing much needed supplies such as paper, pencils, crayons, and other classroom essentials. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Outdoor games; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Snow Biz will be in the courtyard; 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Make+Take, Chalk Art; 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Mississippi Songwriter Alliance Open Mic.

Thursday, August 17

• 5-8 p.m. - The MAX and Earth’s Bounty invite you to NightMarket. Stop by The MAX for great food and drink, artisans, farm vendors, food trucks, children’s activities, music and more. Nightmarket is free and open to the public.

Saturday, August 19

• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch: Aa’Keela & The Beats at The MAX.

Thursday, Sept. 21

• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch: Peter Ochello at The MAX.