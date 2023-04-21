Please e-mail all calendar briefs to cowens@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
FYI:
- The Dixie Highway School will have its Reunion on April 29 at the Western Sizzlin Steak House, 1100 N Frontage Rd., Meridian. Meet at 11 a.m. and eat at 12 noon. Make plans to come. RSVP by calling Vivian Lee at 601-479-0666 or Betty Brown Whitman at 601-479-7174.
- The Meridian High School Class of 1968 will be celebrating their 55th Class Reunion on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at the Holiday Inn, North Frontage Rd. in Meridian. Special room rates will apply for all ’68 graduates (601) 693-0160. Festivities will begin at 7 p.m. and end at 11 p.m. A cash bar, buffet and ‘60s and ‘70s music will be provided. The cost is $55 per person. Please send checks to: MHS Class of 68 Reunion, P.O. Box 5043, Meridian, MS. 39301 by June 16. For further information call 601-917-6519.
- The used book sale continues until the end of the month at the Union Public Library in Union, Miss. This sale features a large number of faith based books from the collection of the late Bro. Kevin Meador. All proceeds raised support additional year round programs provided by our libraries in Decatur, DeKalb, Newton, Scooba and Union. Join, or support, the Friends of Kemper Newton Regional Library Systems. FMI: friendsknrls@gmail.com or 601-774-5096.
- The Women’s Alliance of Meridian (WAM) Inaugural Gala scheduled for April 22, at 7 p.m. has been postponed until Aug. 19. More information to come soon. FMI: Call 601-693-1306.
Daily:
Saturday, April 22
- 8-10 a.m. — Kids Fishing Rodeo at Q.V. Sykes Park. Stocked with 750 lbs. of Catfish. Bring your own bait and poles. Open to public at 11 a.m. Prizes. Brought to you by Meridian Parks & Recreation. 601-485-1802.
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Threefoot Festival Youth Art and Photo Exhibition. FMI: 601-693-1501.
- 11 a.m. — That Flute Guy — David K. Speaker/Musician will be in worship at Community Seventh Day Adventist Church, 6528 Hwy. 39N. This is a free event for the community.
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Tablescapes: A Fundraiser for the Crisis Pregnancy Center of Meridian (CPC). Will the held at the First Baptist Church, 701 26th Ave. Showcase your creativity by hosting a table and inviting other center champions. Tickets for the event will be available through the CPC Office Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for $25 (601) 616-9610.
- 1:30 p.m. — Jesse Cotton Stone to perform at the Three Foot Festival, in downtown Meridian.
- 8 p.m. — bigLITTLE Productions Presents “When R&B Meets the Blues” featuring Jay Morris Group, Kut Klose, Sons of Funk, D.R.S., King Russell, MZ Perry, and TYJUAN. Hosted by Mr. Beatz with DJ Goldyi.
Thursday, April 27
- 5-8 p.m. — Earth’s Bounty + The MAX: NightMarket — The MAX’s 5 year anniversary. Stop by The MAX for great food and drink, artists, artisans, farm vendors, food trucks, children’s activities, music, and more. Free plus open to the public.
Friday, April 28
- 5-7 p.m. — Petals & Prosecco will feature Jim DelPrince, a horticulture specialist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service at Merrehope, on Friday April 28. DelPrince will show attendees how to make 19th century-style mantel garlands. Advanced tickets are required and costs $40 per person. Seating is limited. Tickets can be purchased by calling Merrehope at 601-483-8439. Historic Merrehope is located at 905 MLK Jr. Dr.
Sunday, April 30
- 2 p.m. — “Live From The Temple — Nashville Songwriters Showcase” at the historic Temple Theatre. This event features Wynn Varble, Brice Long, and Don Poythress. All funds raised from the event will go to the Temple Theatre Restoration Initiative. If you, your organization, or your business is interested in participating in or sponsoring the “Live From the Temple — Nashville Songwriters Showcase” event, please contact Shelley Hotchkiss-Whitehead; SuperTalk Meridian 103.3FM General Manager; shelley@supertalk.fm; 601-880-0535. Go to itickets.com to purchase tickets. $20 pre-purchase/$25at the door/18 and under free.
day, May 4
- 5 p.m. — The Greater Meridian Chapter of Miss. Valley State University Alumni will have their virtual meeting Thursday, May 4, 2023, beginning at 5 p.m. All alumni in Meridian and surrounding counties are asked to participate as we discuss important topics pertaining to the chapter and university. Please call the chapter’s president at 601-692-8723 to get the call-in no. and access code. There will be no meetings for the months of June, July and August.
- 6-9 p.m. — WineDown at The MAX celebrating Star Wars and Cinco De Mayo with a “Space Taco” themed WineDown. FMI: 601-581-1550.
- 6:30 p.m. — Revival at Salem Baptist Church in Kemper County with Rev. Danny Lanier bringing the messages. Come and bring a friend.
- 7-9:30 p.m. — Big Fish — The Musical at Meridian Little Theatre. FMI: 601-482-6371.
Friday, May 5
- 6-9 p.m. — Full Moon on Fifth, 5th St. from 22nd to 23rd Ave. — Food live music, and a revolving showcase of local art talent. Look for the giant moons.
- 6:30 p.m. — Revival at Salem Baptist Church in Kemper County with Rev. Danny Lanier bringing the messages. Come and bring a friend.
Saturday, May 6
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Rose Hill Storytellers present the Rose Hill Teller Conference will be held on Saturday, May 6, at the Soule Museum Building. Keynote Speaker will be Terrence Roberts and members of the Rose Hill Company of Storytellers. Fee: $25 and includes lunch. RSVP by May 2. FMI: contact Anne McKee 601-479-2483.
- 10 a.m.-3 p.m. — SUPER-lympics at the Mississippi Children’s Museum — Meridian.
- 11 a.m.-5 p.m. — Jimmie Rodgers Festival Bud & Boilin.’
Sunday, May 7
- 10:45 — Homecoming at Salem Baptist Church in Kemper County featuring “Answered Prayer Gospel Band.” Pot-luck dinner to follow. A love offering will be taken for the Band and other offerings will go toward Salem and Chamberlin Cemetery Funds.
- 2 p.m. — Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival & Jacky Jack White presents: Sucarnochee Revue at the Historic Temple Theatre in downtown Meridian. Tickets $10.
Saturday, May 13
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Celebrate National Train Day at the Meridian Railroad Museum, 1805 Front St. There will be model train displays, vendors, and kids activities. Vendor registration ends May 5. FMI: Call 601-710-0843 or 601-479-2483.
Tuesday, May 16
- 7:30 p.m. — The Beach Boys to perform at the MSU Riley Center. For tickets visit msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200. Tickets $75 to $125.
Thursday, May 18
- All day — Mississippi Antique Alley Yard Sale from Meridian, Miss. to Bristol, Va. on historic Hwy. 11. Mississippi Antique Alley includes Meridian, Miss. to Eutaw, Ala. as part of the US 11 Antique Alley Yard Sale. Enjoy yard sales, vendor sales, great food and entertainment. Cuba Day on May 20 will be a part of the event as well. Sites for sellers available locally and can be found at website msantiquealley.com
- 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Brown Bag Lunch at The MAX with Cole Hill. Bring your lunch and enjoy the free, come-and-go event in the courtyard.
Saturday, May 20
- 10 a.m.-noon — Touch A Truck — Hands-on event for kids at Highland Park. We are putting kids in the driver’s seat with a chance to climb into fire engines, police cars, dump trucks, and a variety of big rigs. There will also be a limo, ambulance, backhoe, 18 wheelers, work truck, helicopter, bucket truck, vacuum pump truck along with great food, face painting, and more.
- 3-6 p.m. — The Newton High School Class of 1963 will have its reunion in the Newton Baptist Church Family Life Center building. FMI: Contact David Speed at ddspeedd@gmail.com.
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}10 a.m. — Memorial Day Tribute to honor the Fallen will be held at the Lauderdale County Courthouse Lawn (500 Constitution Ave.). In case of inclement weather the tribute will take place on the 3rd floor of City Hall.{/span}
Friday, June 23
- 7:30 p.m. — Lee Greenwood to perform at the MSU Riley Center. For tickets visit msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200. Tickets $25 to $65.
Thursday, July 27
7:30 p.m. — An evening with Smokey Robinson at the MSU Riley Center. For tickets visit msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200. Tickets $100 to $165.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.