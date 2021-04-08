collapse

Bill Graham / The Meridian Star

Several streets in downtown Meridian are closed after a building on 23rd Ave. collapsed Thursday night.

Several streets in downtown Meridian are closed after a building on 23rd Ave. collapsed around 7 p.m. Thursday. 

The streets will be closed until all debris is removed and the area is secured, the city said in a media release. 

The building is located between 4th and 5th Street on 23rd Ave. 

No injuries were reported in the collapse, said Doug Stephens, the city's public safety director.

The cause of the collapse hasn't been determined, he said. 

"We obviously have a building that is unstable at this time," Stephens  said. "It is unsafe."

The following streets will be closed:

  • 23rd Avenue to 5th Street and 4th Street
  • Portions of 5th and 4th Streets west of 23rd Avenue

Officials are monitoring the situation and will update the public on when streets will reopen to pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

To ensure public safety, the city asks residents to stay clear of the area until further notice.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

React to this story:

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Trending Video