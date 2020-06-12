Boil water notice issued for some businesses near North Hills Street in Meridian

The City of Meridian has issued a boil water notice for the area of 27th Avenue to Poplar Springs Drive on North Hills Street, and the 24th Avenue Loop, according to a news release.
Public Works Director Hugh Smith said a contractor installing a fiber cable hit an 8-inch water main Thursday near the intersection of North Park Drive and North Hills Street.
He said the city notified affected businesses on Thursday and residences were not impacted.
Businesses have restricted access to water from faucets and some have temporarily closed, the news release said.
Customers in the area should boil their water vigorously for at least one minute before drinking.
Smith said crews expected to have repairs completed and water restored by Friday evening.
