While some artists use a canvas and paintbrush to create their masterpieces, longtime blacksmith Benny Crevitt forges his artwork in a fire. A member of The Craftsmen's Guild of Mississippi, Crevitt began working with iron as a hobby back in the 1970s. Read about the years Crevitt spent honing his skill as The Artist Corner feature in the current issue of Meridian Life magazine, available at many area retail and business locations. The publication, which is produced by The Meridian Star, is also available at the newspaper office in downtown Meridian while supplies last.
Additionally, a link to the digital flipbook version of Meridian Life can be found here.
