Are you doing your part for economic development?

Everyone has a role to play in building and maintaining their community. The actions of each citizen play a role in economic development, but to present the right message to industry we need an economic development leader.
An optimistic resilient leader who has vision and sets the course. And follows that course, immune to adversity, politics, good times and bad. A leader focused on wins for the community and not for themselves.
Our leader is the The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation.
The EMBDC, by various names, has existed for over 60 years. It is an organization of business and community people who want to grow our economy. Why would businesses want to see more businesses in their community? The office supply company will sell more paper, the insurance agent will sell more insurance and the realtor will sell more houses. And you and I will have better job opportunities.
Everyone thinks they know how to cause economic development. They’re wrong. Economic development is brutal. Successful economic development takes years. Efforts must have significant funding and flexibility, be creative, bring diverse factions together, be energetic, smart, and connected. And undeterred by adversity. Economic Development is solving problem after problem by finding the right solutions, the right people, the right places, and luck. I’ve “played at” economic development through the airport. I am so thankful we have the EMBDC to do this in real-life.
Economic development happens when a spirit of inclusion presents the best the community has to offer to industry. The EMBDC is doing this. It happens when the community speaks with one voice and pulls in one direction. The EMBDC is leading this. It happens when a community admits its faults and works to repair them. The EMBDC is doing this.
The EMBDC budget is less than 1/3 most communities our size. Their staffing is far less than most communities our size. Yet they produce a great product and have made tremendous strides in organizing our community. Do you want the cheapest economic development you can get or the best you can afford? It is time to step up funding for the EMBDC.
Are you doing your part for economic development? Your part is as simple as being a good citizen. Don’t accept mediocrity. Don’t assign blame. Take responsibility and try to make a difference. Report crime, hold leaders accountable with constructive input, demand that your community do better. As an employee you should do your best to build the company you work with, creating better opportunities for yourself. And all of us should speak well of our community and work to make it better.
Many might question how their actions make a difference. Several years ago I had the opportunity to pitch Meridian Regional Airport to an airline president. I got this opportunity because he, on his family vacation, had car trouble on the interstate in Meridian. A local mechanic responded and went the extra mile to assist and get him back on his vacation. He remembered that fondly and it became an opportunity to meet and discuss air service.
I urge you to do your part. Be a good citizen. Support the EMBDC. And remember, what you do and what you say matters.
Tom Williams is president of the Meridian Airport Authority. The Authority has 62 employees and annual revenue of $13.8 million, over $12 million of which comes from outside of East Mississippi.
