Afternoon: Noon to 17:59

12:01
Standing guard at Key Field
Staff Sgt. Dustin Allen, 32, stands guard at the entrance of Key Field National Air Guard Base.
“Our day-to-day job is to protect people on the base,” says Allen, who also has worked in civilian law enforcement with Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department for the past decade.
He’s been in the military for 11 years and with the 186th Air Refueling Wing at Key Field since 2017.
“There’s always something to be done,” he says, looking around the base. “Either some computer work or something to be accomplished today.”
Working two jobs, Allen sleeps when he can.
Allen says the one thing he likes about his job is the relationships he’s built with his co-workers, likening them to family.
If he had an extra 24 hours, Allen would spend the time hanging out with family and friends, going to the gym and cooking.
“I do enjoy working out a lot. So I would at some point during that 24 hour period work out. I do enjoying cooking as well. So, I guess a little more of what I already do.”
–Bianca Moorman
13:00
A gift to help animals
Chloe, a nervous Maltese-Yorkshire Terrier mix, tap dances on the examining table, the first of four patients Dr. Jennifer Cobb will see this hour.
Veterinary assistant Kayla Scanlon holds Chloe still as Cobb draws blood for a heartworm test.
“Hey, sweet baby,” Cobb says, gently. “You’re so brave!”
A veterinarian at Animal Medical Supply in Meridian, Cobb began working there in high school and continued through college and veterinary school.
She’s been their full-time vet since June.
“I thought I was going to be a kindergarten teacher and instead I just fell in love with it.”
A Meridian native, Cobb has cared for lizards, hedgehogs and possums and this afternoon, she’s even been asked about a group of ducks.
Cobb finishes Chloe’s checkup – negative for heartworm – and gives a clean bill of health to two other small dogs who are in for their regular tests and vaccines.
At 1:48, Cobb puts on a pair of medical gloves in the same shade of bubblegum pink as the paint on the walls.
She’ll need the gloves to examine Binks, a kitten rescued from a dumpster, with a possible case of ringworm.
“I have seven grandchildren and four of them have ringworm,” says Jeff Clark of Meridian, who brought the kitten in.
Cobb doesn’t find any big lesions on Binks but gives Clark a bottle of medicated shampoo, with instructions.
“It’s the world’s best job,” Cobb says, between patients. “It’s just such a gift that we get to help the animals and get to kind of speak up for them and no day is ever the same.”
If she had an extra day off, Cobb says she’d probably be at home with her English bulldog, Barney.
“I love any time he just comes and gets in my lap … He likes to help me cook, so we’d probably be cooking.”
– Erin Kelly
14:00
Dentist living his dream
The hallways of the Calvary Baptist Church are lined with people, all waiting to receive free dental care.
Children and adults sit patiently and wait for service in the fellowship hall, which has been transformed into a dentistry, complete with a miniature waiting room separated by curtain.
After 15 years of working in construction, Dr. Ryan Ward finally realized his childhood dream last August of becoming a dentist and is putting his new skills to charitable use.
At 2:10 p.m., Ward sits back in his chair and closes his eyes while his face mask and dental loupes still rest on his face.
He has been working on a steady low of patients since the morning and the hustle of the day is wearing on his back.
He says it's been worth it.
“From the time I can remember since second grade I wanted to be a dentist, but my dad and granddad did road construction, and that’s what I thought I should do,” Ward says.
At 2:36 p.m., the oral professionals stop. There’s a stillness in the air as everyone waits.
News arrives that after three days of providing free dental care to hundreds, they would have to shut things down. Apparently, some critical anesthetics are low and a machine used to clean utensils is broken.
Five minutes later, Dr. Britt McCarty leads the hallway of patients who weren’t able to receive care in a prayer. McCarty apologizes.
Some people seem disappointed, but most are grateful.
At 2:50 p.m. Ward prepares to leave. If there is one place he could be, no matter the time or the day, he says it would be with his family.
–Thomas King
15:48
Granddaughter, exercise make day
Meridian’s Lori Ellis heads to the Planet Fitness hydromassage lounges for a 12-minute massage to soothe her muscles.
Her day so far has been full and fulfilling.
This morning, Ellis, a 59-year-old grandmother and former elementary teacher at West Lauderdale, spent some quality time with her 3-year-old granddaughter, Maryl, while her husband, Mike, was crappie fishing at Daleville. Ellis took the rambunctious 3-year-old to Jeannie's Place at Planet Playground, where she chased her around for a couple of hours.
Her Planet Fitness routine, which she's been doing five days a week since January, began at 2 p.m.
“God gave me another chance and the only thing that I’ve found that works for me is exercise,” Ellis says. “I thought after running around Planet Playground or a few hours that might be good enough. It would have been easy to not come today, but staying committed is not easy.”
Ellis began her routine with an hour-long cardio workout, and then headed to lift weights on the cabled workout machines.
With few patrons indoors on this sunny day, the gym was so quiet that children could be heard next door at the newly opened Rebound Trampoline Park.
Her Leap Day so far was pretty close to perfect.
“My ideal day would be spending time with my grandchildren and spreading God’s word,” Ellis says with a smile of contentment on her face. “I got to spend time with my granddaughter this morning and we sang some hymns. Then I got to come exercise so I can be healthier and live longer so I can continue to spread God’s word.”
–Robbie Robertson
16:00
Leap Day wedding a first
Rev. Rhett G. Payne III of First Presbyterian Church Meridian is wrapping up a wedding ceremony with the presentation of the bride and groom.
“Ladies and gentlemen, it gives me the distinct pleasure to present for the very first time Mr. and Mrs. Caleb Harris Wilcke,” he announces.
His smile beams as the newly married couple faces the crowd at First Presbyterian and he watches with pride as the recessional music plays. Payne is emotional. Early on, he choked back tears as he began the ceremony.
He explains that he was remembering the day 12 years ago when a then 12 year old Molly Hertel, now the bride, and her family attended services for the first time at the church.
“Beautiful” and “the sweetest wedding I have ever attended” are the comments that fill the air. Payne has a gift that goes along with his calling, and weddings, he says, have always been a favorite part of his vocation as a pastor. “I love doing weddings,” he says.
At 4:30, Rhett and Donna Payne, his wife of 44 years, arrive at the Soulé Steam Feed Works for the reception. In the midst of the celebration, Payne discusses the weddings he has officiated during his 35 years as a pastor. “Well over a thousand.”
How is that possible?
“I used weddings as part of my outreach program while in Dallas. Many couples there didn’t have a church,” he explains, adding, “sometimes I would do as many as four weddings in a day at various wedding chapels in the Dallas area.”
This may be his first Leap Day wedding, he says.
Pastors are never really off the clock, but if he had an extra day with no obligaion: “I would go to my hometown of Jackson, Alabama and play my home golf course, the Jackson Links Course. I can breathe there,” he says, smiling at the thought of that uninterrupted time.
–Brad Dye
17:02
Picnic, fishing and family time
Cars fill nearly every space near the Okatibbee Lake spillway and men, women and children cast their lines into the rushing water on this pleasant evening.
Among them is Etta Miller, 27, of Meridian, daughter, Akkeria, and husband Dejon Miller, 27.
Etta Miller casts a few final times as Akkeria hovers nearby and Dejon begins to pack up their belongings. There's been no luck with the fish, but that hasn't spoiled the outing to a spot they've favored for the last three years.
“It started out as a picnic," Etta Miller says. "We brought a pizza out; it was such a nice day. And then we decided to fish. We come out here all the time in the summer."
Similar scenes of families fishing dot the parks around the lake, and out on the water boats head to shore as the sun slips toward the western horizon. Whether the tales are of three fish or 40 fish, they all come with smiles.
–Dave Bohrer
17:50
An extra day for a date
As wisps of clouds with orange reflect the setting sun, Courtney Coleman, 38, and Lavida Lanier, 27, both of Meridian, arrive in a sedan, give a quick wave and dash to an overlook at Okatibbee's Pine Springs Park to catch the final seconds of sundown. Coleman snaps a couple of photos of the sunset and then of Lanier with his iPhone11.
“I’m a fisherman and I come out to check the water levels," Coleman says. "And today, we get the sunset, too. It’s beautiful, so beautiful. It brings peace and tranquility. You can let all your frustrations out.
“It’s so quiet here. It doesn’t have all the fuss of the city...”
On moonlit nights, the couple sometimes goes to Twiltley Park on the west side of Okatibbee.
“The moon is so beautiful. You can see the moonlight on the water, shooting stars and all the constellations.”
Although the couple has been together for three years, Lanier calls this their first real date.
“We can say we had our first official date on Leap Day," Lanier says. "This is the first time we’ve had a day to have a real date.”
With extra time, Coleman would go fishing. “I would fish every day of the year. ... It’s so peaceful. You can speak to yourself, speak to God. You can find your inner self.”
–Dave Bohrer
