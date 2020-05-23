Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

County

Total Cases

Total Deaths

Total LTC Facility Cases

Total LTC Facility Deaths

Adams

181

15

39

8

Alcorn

15

1

0

0

Amite

50

1

7

1

Attala

270

12

79

12

Benton

14

0

1

0

Bolivar

136

10

17

4

Calhoun

60

4

23

4

Carroll

113

9

45

7

Chickasaw

125

12

34

8

Choctaw

29

2

0

0

Claiborne

57

1

2

0

Clarke

124

16

17

7

Clay

96

3

0

0

Coahoma

96

3

0

0

Copiah

273

4

0

0

Covington

127

1

1

0

Desoto

458

6

15

2

Forrest

478

33

84

23

Franklin

25

2

2

1

George

19

1

0

0

Greene

7

1

0

0

Grenada

72

2

14

2

Hancock

84

11

7

3

Harrison

231

6

2

1

Hinds

877

24

78

13

Holmes

359

23

76

11

Humphreys

52

7

16

5

Issaquena

0

0

0

0

Itawamba

82

7

34

6

Jackson

296

13

39

4

Jasper

135

3

1

0

Jefferson

40

0

0

0

Jefferson Davis

70

2

3

1

Jones

435

13

53

5

Kemper

118

10

27

6

Lafayette

118

3

37

0

Lamar

218

4

4

2

Lauderdale

670

54

163

34

Lawrence

86

1

1

0

Leake

382

8

1

0

Lee

101

5

9

1

Leflore

240

25

54

12

Lincoln

238

20

81

16

Lowndes

158

7

18

4

Madison

639

21

89

12

Marion

104

8

14

2

Marshall

69

3

2

0

Monroe

241

24

92

21

Montgomery

78

1

0

0

Neshoba

511

30

64

16

Newton

221

3

3

0

Noxubee

157

6

14

3

Oktibbeha

128

10

33

7

Panola

61

2

0

0

Pearl River

203

27

44

9

Perry

43

2

0

0

Pike

194

11

14

6

Pontotoc

26

3

3

1

Prentiss

37

3

22

3

Quitman

23

0

0

0

Rankin

336

6

5

0

Scott

587

10

13

2

Sharkey

7

0

0

0

Simpson

83

0

4

0

Smith

126

10

30

7

Stone

30

0

0

0

Sunflower

77

3

0

0

Tallahatchie

23

1

0

0

Tate

58

1

2

0

Tippah

69

11

0

0

Tishomingo

23

0

1

0

Tunica

48

2

12

2

Union

70

5

20

4

Walthall

51

0

0

0

Warren

148

6

35

4

Washington

151

5

7

1

Wayne

76

0

2

0

Webster

27

1

0

0

Wilkinson

81

9

5

2

Winston

98

1

0

0

Yalobusha

82

4

24

4

Yazoo

204

2

8

0

Total

13,005

616

1,646

309

Long-Term Care Facility Cases and Deaths by Race

Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. (Long-term care facilities include nursing homes, intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities, personal care homes, assisted living facilities, long-term acute care facilities, and psychiatric or chemical dependency residential treatment centers.)

