Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
County
Total Cases
Total Deaths
Total LTC Facility Cases
Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams
181
15
39
8
Alcorn
15
1
0
0
Amite
50
1
7
1
Attala
270
12
79
12
Benton
14
0
1
0
Bolivar
136
10
17
4
Calhoun
60
4
23
4
Carroll
113
9
45
7
Chickasaw
125
12
34
8
Choctaw
29
2
0
0
Claiborne
57
1
2
0
Clarke
124
16
17
7
Clay
96
3
0
0
Coahoma
96
3
0
0
Copiah
273
4
0
0
Covington
127
1
1
0
Desoto
458
6
15
2
Forrest
478
33
84
23
Franklin
25
2
2
1
George
19
1
0
0
Greene
7
1
0
0
Grenada
72
2
14
2
Hancock
84
11
7
3
Harrison
231
6
2
1
Hinds
877
24
78
13
Holmes
359
23
76
11
Humphreys
52
7
16
5
Issaquena
0
0
0
0
Itawamba
82
7
34
6
Jackson
296
13
39
4
Jasper
135
3
1
0
Jefferson
40
0
0
0
Jefferson Davis
70
2
3
1
Jones
435
13
53
5
Kemper
118
10
27
6
Lafayette
118
3
37
0
Lamar
218
4
4
2
Lauderdale
670
54
163
34
Lawrence
86
1
1
0
Leake
382
8
1
0
Lee
101
5
9
1
Leflore
240
25
54
12
Lincoln
238
20
81
16
Lowndes
158
7
18
4
Madison
639
21
89
12
Marion
104
8
14
2
Marshall
69
3
2
0
Monroe
241
24
92
21
Montgomery
78
1
0
0
Neshoba
511
30
64
16
Newton
221
3
3
0
Noxubee
157
6
14
3
Oktibbeha
128
10
33
7
Panola
61
2
0
0
Pearl River
203
27
44
9
Perry
43
2
0
0
Pike
194
11
14
6
Pontotoc
26
3
3
1
Prentiss
37
3
22
3
Quitman
23
0
0
0
Rankin
336
6
5
0
Scott
587
10
13
2
Sharkey
7
0
0
0
Simpson
83
0
4
0
Smith
126
10
30
7
Stone
30
0
0
0
Sunflower
77
3
0
0
Tallahatchie
23
1
0
0
Tate
58
1
2
0
Tippah
69
11
0
0
Tishomingo
23
0
1
0
Tunica
48
2
12
2
Union
70
5
20
4
Walthall
51
0
0
0
Warren
148
6
35
4
Washington
151
5
7
1
Wayne
76
0
2
0
Webster
27
1
0
0
Wilkinson
81
9
5
2
Winston
98
1
0
0
Yalobusha
82
4
24
4
Yazoo
204
2
8
0
Total
13,005
616
1,646
309
Long-Term Care Facility Cases and Deaths by Race
Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure. (Long-term care facilities include nursing homes, intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities, personal care homes, assisted living facilities, long-term acute care facilities, and psychiatric or chemical dependency residential treatment centers.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.