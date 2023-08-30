The following candidates for state and local offices are slated to appear on the Nov. 7 general election ballot.
Candidates running in local elections include:
County Attorney
Tommy Horne - R (Incumbent)
Sheriff
Ward Calhoun - R
Gerald Reon Johnson - D
Chancery Clerk
Carolyn Mooney - R (Incumbent)
Circuit Clerk
Donna Jill Johnson - R (Incumbent)
Tax Assessor
James Rainey - R (Incumbent)
Tax Collector
Doris Spidle - R (Incumbent)
Coroner
Stella McMahan - R
Rita Jack - D
Supervisor District 1
Justin "JJ" Anders - R
Tyrone Johnson - D
Supervisor District 2
Wayman Newell - R (Incumbent)
Craig Houston - D
Supervisor District 3
Josh Todd - R (Incumbent)
Supervisor District 4
Joseph “Joe” Norwood - D (Incumbent)
Supervisor District 5
Kyle Rutledge - R (Incumbent)
John Temple- D
Justice Court Judge 1
Nick Lisi - R
Jessie "Coach" Hill Jr. - D
Justice Court Judge 2
Ondray Harris Sr. - D (Incumbent)
Loretta "Lolo Allen" Bennett - I
Justice Court Judge 3
Paul E Earley II - R (Incumbent)
Justice Court Judge 4
Buck Roberts - R (Incumbent)
Constable District 1
Tommie Coker - R (Incumbent)
Constable District 2
Ondray Harris Jr. - D (Incumbent)
Constable District 3
Mike Myers - R (Incumbent)
Constable District 4
Lee “Chuck” Roberts - R (Incumbent)
Election Comm District 2
Console Rue (Incumbent)
Brenda Faye Harris
Election Comm District 4
Gloria Dancy (Incumbent)
Candidates for state, state district and legislative seats include:
Governor
Tate Reeves - R (Incumbent)
Brandon Presley - D
Gwendolyn Gray - I
Lt. Governor
Delbert Hosemann - R (Incumbent)
D. Ryan Grover - D
Attorney General
Lynn Fitch - R (Incumbent)
Greta Martin - D
Secretary of State
Michael Watson - R (Incumbent)
State Treasurer
David McRae - R (Incumbent)
Addie Green - D
Agriculture Commissioner
Andy Gipson - R (Incumbent)
Robert Bradford - D
State Auditor
Shad White - R (Incumbent)
Larry Bradford - D
Insurance Commissioner
Mike Chaney - R (Incumbent)
Bruce Burton - D
State Senator District 31
Tyler McCaughn - R (Incumbent)
State Senator District 32
Rod Hickman - D (Incumbent)
State Senator District 33
Jeff Tate - R (Incumbent)
State Representative District 45
Keith Jackson - D
Michael Cassidy - R
Trent Rickles - I
State Representative District 81
Steve Horne - R (Incumbent)
State Representative District 82
Charles Young - D (Incumbent)
State Representative District 83
Billy Adam Calvert - R (Incumbent)
Public Service Commissioner (Central District)
Brent Bailey - R (Incumbent)
De’keither Stamps - D
Transportation Commissioner (Central District)
Willie Simmons - D (Incumbent)
Ricky Pennington Jr. - R
District Attorney (10th District)
Kassie Coleman - R (Incumbent)
