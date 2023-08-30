Vote file art

The following candidates for state and local offices are slated to appear on the Nov. 7 general election ballot.

Candidates running in local elections include:

County Attorney

Tommy Horne - R (Incumbent)

Sheriff

Ward Calhoun - R

Gerald Reon Johnson - D

Chancery Clerk

Carolyn Mooney - R (Incumbent)

Circuit Clerk

Donna Jill Johnson - R (Incumbent)

Tax Assessor

James Rainey - R (Incumbent)

Tax Collector

Doris Spidle - R (Incumbent)

Coroner

Stella McMahan - R

Rita Jack - D

Supervisor District 1

Justin "JJ" Anders - R

Tyrone Johnson - D

Supervisor District 2

Wayman Newell - R (Incumbent)

Craig Houston - D

Supervisor District 3

Josh Todd - R (Incumbent)

Supervisor District 4

Joseph “Joe” Norwood - D (Incumbent)

Supervisor District 5

Kyle Rutledge - R (Incumbent)

John Temple- D

Justice Court Judge 1

Nick Lisi - R

Jessie "Coach" Hill Jr. - D

Justice Court Judge 2

Ondray Harris Sr. - D (Incumbent)

Loretta "Lolo Allen" Bennett - I

Justice Court Judge 3

Paul E Earley II - R (Incumbent)

Justice Court Judge 4

Buck Roberts - R (Incumbent)

Constable District 1

Tommie Coker - R (Incumbent)

Constable District 2

Ondray Harris Jr. - D (Incumbent)

Constable District 3

Mike Myers - R (Incumbent)

Constable District 4

Lee “Chuck” Roberts - R (Incumbent)

Election Comm District 2

Console Rue (Incumbent)

Brenda Faye Harris

Election Comm District 4

Gloria Dancy (Incumbent)

Candidates for state, state district and legislative seats include:

Governor

Tate Reeves - R (Incumbent)

Brandon Presley - D

Gwendolyn Gray - I

Lt. Governor

Delbert Hosemann - R (Incumbent)

D. Ryan Grover - D

Attorney General

Lynn Fitch - R (Incumbent)

Greta Martin - D

Secretary of State

Michael Watson - R (Incumbent)

State Treasurer

David McRae - R (Incumbent)

Addie Green - D

Agriculture Commissioner

Andy Gipson - R (Incumbent)

Robert Bradford - D

State Auditor

Shad White - R (Incumbent)

Larry Bradford - D

Insurance Commissioner

Mike Chaney - R (Incumbent)

Bruce Burton - D

State Senator District 31

Tyler McCaughn - R (Incumbent)

State Senator District 32

Rod Hickman - D (Incumbent)

State Senator District 33

Jeff Tate - R (Incumbent)

State Representative District 45

Keith Jackson - D

Michael Cassidy - R

Trent Rickles - I

State Representative District 81

Steve Horne - R (Incumbent)

State Representative District 82

Charles Young - D (Incumbent)

State Representative District 83

Billy Adam Calvert - R (Incumbent)

Public Service Commissioner (Central District)

Brent Bailey - R (Incumbent)

De’keither Stamps - D

Transportation Commissioner (Central District)

Willie Simmons - D (Incumbent)

Ricky Pennington Jr. - R

District Attorney (10th District)

Kassie Coleman - R (Incumbent)

