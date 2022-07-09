CHOCTAW — Thirteen beautiful, young Chahta Ohoyos (Choctaw women) will vie for the honor of becoming the 67th Choctaw Indian Princess this week at the Choctaw Indian Princess Pageant.
Set for Wednesday, July 13, the pageant is the opening of the 72nd Choctaw Indian Fair and will begin at 7 p.m. at the Main Stage. In addition to crowning a new princess, other awards will be presented including Miss Congeniality, Miss Photogenic, as well as First and Second alternates.
The pageant is scheduled to begin after the Opening Ceremonies hosted by Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben at 6 p.m. A banquet sponsored by the Community Development Partnership is set for Monday, July 11.
This year’s contestants are:
• Destiny Hope Lewis, 18, is from the Standing Pine Community. She plans to attend East Central Community College this fall. Destiny is sponsored by the Standing Pine Development Club.
Destiny is the daughter of Melinda and Truman Lewis Jr.
• Charlita Pauline Leila Gibson, 18, is from the Pearl River Community. In the fall, Charlita plans to attend East Central Community College. She is sponsored by the Gaming Properties of Pearl River Resort.
Charlita is the daughter of Melinda Gibson and the late Leland Gibson.
• Tayla Raelyn Willis, 16, is from the Pearl River Community. She will attend Choctaw Central High School in the fall. Tayla is sponsored by the Choctaw Residential Center.
Tayla is the daughter of Stacy Dixon and Satchell Willis and Mercedes Cotton.
• Cadence Raine Nickey, 18, is from the Tucker Community. She plans to attend Mississippi State University in the fall. Cadence is sponsored by the Tucker Development Club.
Cadence is the daughter of Eric Nickey and Georgianna McMillan.
• Miley Fecik Billie, 16, is from the Red Water Community. Miley will attend Leake Academy in the fall. She is sponsored by the Red Water Development Club.
Miley is the daughter of Bryan and Latika Billie.
• Catherine Josslyn Jim, 17, is from the Conehatta Community. She will attend Choctaw Central High School in the fall. Catherine is sponsored by the Choctaw Health Center Employees Association.
Catherine is the daughter of Valerie Thomas and granddaughter of Jesse and Velma Thomas.
• Kyla Kierston Farmer, 17, is from the Conehatta Community. She plans to attend Copiah-Lincoln Community College in the fall. Kyla is sponsored by the Department of Schools.
Kyla is the daughter of Brent and Durnene Farmer.
• Natayah Marie Anderson, 17, is from the Pearl River Community. Natayah will attend Choctaw Central High School in the fall. She is sponsored by the Bok Homa Casino.
Natayah is the daughter of Nashima Anderson.
• Jordan Shawnette Mack, 17, is from the Conehatta Community. Jordan plans to attend the University of Mississippi in the fall. She is sponsored by the Conehatta Development Club.
Jordan is the daughter of Vertina John-Harris and Geno Mack.
• Melanian Nicole Jimmie, 19, is from the Pearl River Community. She plans to attend Xavier University of Louisiana in the fall. Melanian is sponsored by the Pearl River Development Club.
Melanian is the daughter of Melinda Ben and the late Damian Jimmie.
• Taina Deanne Thompson, 18, is from the Crystal Ridge Community. Taina plans to attend East Central Community College in the fall. She is sponsored by the Crystal Ridge Development Club.
Taina is the daughter of Kathleen Phillips and Cecil Thompson.
• Malaka Rae Morris, 17, is from the Bogue Chitto Community. She will attend Choctaw Central High School in the fall. Malaka is sponsored by the Bogue Chitto Development Club.
Malaka is the daughter of Michael and Demetria Morris.
• Beverly Dawn Billy, 17, is from the Bogue Chitto Community. Beverly plans to attend the University of Southern Mississippi in the fall. She is sponsored by the Non-Gaming Properties of Pearl River Resort.
Beverly is the daughter of Melinda Wallace and Ashley Billy.
Throughout her year-long reign, the newly crowned 2022-23 Choctaw Indian Princess will serve as a goodwill ambassador of the Tribe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.