Is the closure of the beaches on the Mississippi Gulf Coast affecting your vacation plans this week?

Obituaries

Jessie Bender

Arrangements were incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home fir Mr. Jessie Bender, 72, of Pachuta, who died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Diversicare of Meridian.

Williams, Vance

MERIDIAN [ndash] Vance Williams, 58, of Meridian, Miss., passed away peacefully on July 5, 2019, while visiting family in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Vance leaves behind three brothers and one sister; Jeff Williams of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Michael T. Williams of Houston, Texas, Anthony Willia…

COCHRAN, Faye Jul 21, 1944 - Jun 29, 2019

Ms. Faye Carroll (Smith) Cochran, born on July 21, 1944, in Meridian, Miss., passed away at age 74, on June 29, 2019, at Rush Foundation Hospital. Ms. Cochran was a graduate of Meridian High School class of 1962. She was a private caregiver to several that were precious to her heart until re…

